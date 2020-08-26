With watch brands forced to showcase new novelties through webcasts this year, I’ve until very recently had none of the cherished, direct, hands-on time I’d have had at the fairs. Fortunately, some of the new pieces are starting to make an appearance locally in IRL.

With the added quiet from the Rolex Watch Co so far in 2020 despite the 50th anniversary of Tudor’s first chronograph, I was really excited to receive an offer to admire the rather desirable Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight ‘Navy Blue’ Ref 79030B on my wrist for two weeks.

An instant hit when first introduced in 2018, the 39mm Black Bay Fifty-Eight is inspired by one of Tudor’s first diver’s watches from the 1950s. The original Tudor Oyster Prince Submariner Ref 7922 was launched in 1954 but updated four years later to make it twice as waterproof, to a depth of 200m. To achieve this, the case of the Submariner Ref 7924 was made thicker and had a larger 8mm screw-down crown, hence its nickname the ‘Big Crown’. It was also fitted with a new domed-shaped Plexiglas crystal for better resistance to pressure.