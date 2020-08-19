The overuse of electronic devices is not only anti-social but it is also believed that, due to overexposure to the positive ions they produce, they can cause an imbalance in our body’s magnetic field. This over-exposure, especially during lockdown, has made me feel quite sluggish at times. Thankfully, I found an antidote in my daily trot along the Sea Point promenade. Water in motion — oceans, rivers, and waterfalls — has a superabundance of negative ions, which create more vibrancy and are an instant mood enhancer.

With most of our interactions happening online these days, there is even more reason to get out of the home office for a breath of fresh air. I picked up this information on ions from a Netflix docuseries, which I recalled when I received the first images of Breguet’s Marine novelties for 2020 with their entrancing guilloche-wave-patterned dials and new integrated bracelets.

By summer, let’s pray for a return to more active, shared experiences outdoors, with an opportunity to show off some of the new luxury sports timepieces in the lineup for 2020. For now, though, with the two major Swiss watch fairs postponed until next year, the first viewings of new product have been through webcasts hosted by manufactures. So, there’ll be no proper hands-on experience of the new novelties until they reach our shores — hopefully in time for the holidays.