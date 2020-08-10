As geometry is a theme for the Tank, so it is for the Pasha, which combines the basic shapes of the square railtrack on the circular dial. “Pasha is round on top but when you see the volume, you see the Cartier vision evident in the straight lines on the side. Even the little details like the attachments to the bracelet or strap made of those square elements… there’s a play on those different shapes on the Pasha, which makes it very Cartier.”

Rainero adds another tribute to the Cartier legacy by noting the design of the watch. “One detail very important to the Pasha is the double crown, which is linked to the case with a little chain. It was the technical way to make it waterproof on that very sensitive part of the watch. Of course, today we know how to make waterproof watches without it, but we kept it because it’s part of the original design. We capitalise on that by proposing the idea of engraving your initials behind it and customising your own watch even more.”

There is a different perception of Pasha today, Rainero says, in that the balance between the square and the round shape is different in the contemporary version. There is a lot of work on the dial. The presence of the square is more discreet, engraved rather than designed as per the black line of the Arabic numeral square.

JEWELLERY PIECE

Rainero is usually quite measured in his praise of the new pieces in the collection, but I always ask for him to single out a personal favourite. “I’m also very excited about the Maillon watch. It’s another way to work with our values and philosophy in terms of design. It is a totally new creation, a design that never existed at all. The philosophy behind it is very Cartier,” says Rainero, “our vision of what a jewellery watch should be, meaning an object not conceived separately from the function to tell the time and the function to be an objet on your wrist. It has been conceived as a whole. That’s why the case is so well integrated into the bracelet.”