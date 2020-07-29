All smartwatches are not created equal. While the new Big Bang e is the “cheapest” Hublot on the block, it is among the most expensive smartwatches on the market. At upwards of R70,000 I would, however, expect this digital wearable to at least read a heart murmur when it hits the wrist of a new owner. But what am I thinking, when this is likely to be one of many watches in a Hublot owner’s collection?

Just as the global movement to minimise our exposure to digital devices was gaining momentum, along came Covid-19 and now we are back to square one: staring at our screens, both large and small, all day in an effort to stay connected and keep the wheels of the economy turning. With the two major Swiss watch fairs postponed until next year, this also means that the first viewings of new novelties for 2020 have been presented online. So, no hands-on experience until pieces like this Big Bang reach our shores later in the year.

Until recently, I wasn’t really interested in wearables, but as my training gets more intense and my running distances longer, having a device that’s lighter and less distracting than a phone is far more practical. I also believe that, when it comes to the functionality of wearable technology, we should learn from Fitbit, the smart company that started it all. As wearables become more sophisticated, we need to show some restraint in the functionality and buy the one that best suits our lifestyle needs. I’m very happy to replace my phone with a wearable to track my daily workout and maybe keep me entertained while doing so, but have no desire to take my entire desktop along for a ride.