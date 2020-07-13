Watches and Wonders was postponed until 2021, until the FHH and some of the exhibitors suddenly agreed to take the event online. The effect was like going from 0-100km/hr in 2.1 seconds.

For the invited media (I was the only one representing South Africa), the pressure was on to research and prepare for interviews with the who’s who of the watch industry in very little time and quickly adjust to the world of Zoom conferencing.

Going online had its advantages, though. Although our time slots were strictly controlled, there was a little more latitude than we would have had in person in Geneva, not having to compete for time and attention with all-important collectors keen to purchase a newly coveted piece. While some of us were conducting interviews or attending round-table discussions with chief executives, the rest of the media corps was given exclusive access to news, photographs and video material for publication in print or online. Public access was enabled a few days later.

FACETIME

By now I was in my element. This is a subject I’ve been covering regularly since 2008 and I’ve got to know several of the watchmaking luminaries, particularly at the Swiss maisons. I enjoyed conducting most of my interviews via video call. The interviewees in this format were all men (there is a handful of women pushing the glass ceiling in the industry).

It was fascinating to see the range of setups they chose as a reflection of either the corporate style or their own — from hi-tech boardroom presentations to more informal study and office locations.

I couldn’t resist asking for a wardrobe reveal from the dapper Christian Selmoni, style and heritage director for Vacheron Constantin. I’ve met him several times before, and he’s known for his quirky fashion sense. He obligingly leant back in his seat to lift a long, thin leg into view so I could see what socks he was wearing!

Meanwhile, I spotted IWC CEO Chris Grainger-Herr’s display of model cars on the bookshelves behind his desk.

Max Sirena, team director for America’s Cup challenger, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team, looked like a different person dockside, in between training sessions at Cagliari, Sardinia, instead of suited up for a Panerai stage presentation last year at Palexpo.

Pierre Rainero, director of image, heritage and style for Cartier, looked uncharacteristically casual in a crisp white, open-collared shirt as opposed to his usual suit and tie, and Davide Traxler, CEO at Parmigiani Fleurier, spoke to me from his home in the country with the resident birds in full song outside his window.

These are the kind of moments that enrich my life as a writer, especially when I’m writing about a topic I’m passionate about. Look out for the series of articles that will be published based on my interviews over the next few months. In the meantime, I’ve listed a few of my favourites revealed at Watches and Wonders 2020.

TOP PICKS

1. H Moser and Cie Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic H.