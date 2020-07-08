On a trip to London in 2010, I said goodbye to Bermudas and elasticated waist bands when I acquired my first pair of Orlebar Brown (OB) swim shorts. Established three years earlier by former photographer Adam Brown, the brand was already well on its way to establishing a cult following. Brown created a strong, singular concept of the perfect tailored shorts, which could be worn from the pool to the private club. OB’s raison d’être is defined by its motto “holiday better”, as Brown explained to me in conversation recently about his new collaboration with IWC, ideas of the perfect holiday, and the hero style.

His shorts, with their characteristic side-fasteners, were originally available in four styles, four lengths, and five colours, and prompted a change in attitude to holiday dressing for men of all ages. “Today there are innumerable options, including our Design Your Own service,” says Brown of the “shorts you can swim in”. Just over a decade later, the brand includes a full resort and lifestyle collection.

Customers clearly love their OB shorts and tag them (with #OBsAroundTheWorld) in photographs of shared memories with family or friends on social media.