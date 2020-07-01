2. 2012: Vivienne Linder jewellery collection

In October 2012 we auctioned the sensational Vivienne Linder collection of jewellery. The starlet had not only a sparkling voice and personality but also an eye for gorgeous jewellery. Highlights included a pair of diamond dress clips from the 1930s that realised R85,000. The quality of workmanship is probably the most important thing when looking at a piece of jewellery, and this collection did not disappoint the collector.

3. 2013: Erich Frey necklace

A sense of craftsmanship was the hallmark of the Erich Frey collection. In February 2013, Strauss & Co offered 40 pieces of jewellery from his estate. Made in the 1960s and 1970s, this fine group of contemporary jewellery influenced by African design found its mark with collectors who appreciated this German jeweller’s fine work and use of local gemstones. Of significant note was a silver gilt-and-moonstone necklace which realised R28,000.