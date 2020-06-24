Of course they’re more than just for telling the time, they’re also loaded with meaning and history and love and life. Gary Cotterell spoke with the purveyors of SA’s finest watches about their own timepieces and stories.

1. ANGELINA TAN | Patek Philippe

“I guess my love for watches started very young with a gift when I was 10 years old,” says Angelina Tan, who has been a familiar, friendly face in the local industry for almost 18 years. Part of GMT-Investcorp, headed by Christina Tan, Angelina started out managing the luxury-brand franchises of Gucci and Bally while also being custodian of Patek Philippe, which is now her sole focus. Her watch collection clearly reveals her love, or as she says, “bias” for good reason, of this haute-horlogerie manufacture.

Your first watch? A Seiko dual time with quartz movement. I was only 10 when I was gifted the watch by my late father. Unfortunately, I lost it after a couple of years.

What does quality time mean to you? Being able to do the things I want to — spending time with loved ones, learning a new skill, picking up a book or series and binge reading or binge watching guilt-free.

Three favourite watches in your collection? All Patek Philippe pieces: a men’s Aquanaut (Ref 5066A, now discontinued), a ladies’ Annual Calendar (Ref 4936J, also discontinued) and a ladies’ Haute Horlogerie Gondolo (Ref 7042/100R).