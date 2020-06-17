Sarah Buitendach picks the new local and international jewellery pieces that have her hot under the (diamond-studded) collar. Consider this jewellery porn, from the finest local and international brands, a treat from us. Also, you’re welcome.

BULGARI BOUTIQUE

1. Bulgari B.Zero1 Rock 18kt yellow gold bracelets with pavé diamonds, from Bulgari Boutique (pictured above).

CHARLES GREIG

2. 18kt gold ring with cushion-shaped, chequerboard cut, tube-set citrine, available at Charles Greig.