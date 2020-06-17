Bulgari B.Zero1 Rock 18kt yellow gold bracelets with pavé diamonds.
Bulgari B.Zero1 Rock 18kt yellow gold bracelets with pavé diamonds.
Sarah Buitendach picks the new local and international jewellery pieces that have her hot under the (diamond-studded) collar. Consider this jewellery porn, from the finest local and international brands, a treat from us. Also, you’re welcome.

BULGARI BOUTIQUE

1. Bulgari B.Zero1 Rock 18kt yellow gold bracelets with pavé diamonds, from Bulgari Boutique (pictured above).

CHARLES GREIG

2. 18kt gold ring with cushion-shaped, chequerboard cut, tube-set citrine, available at Charles Greig.

3. Multi-gem neckpiece featuring lemon quartz, amethyst, citrine, peridot, aquamarine, and London blue topaz, all spectacle set in 18kt yellow gold and interspaced with South Sea pearls and pavé diamond wheels, from Charles Greig.

GRAFF

4. Fancy vivid yellow cushion-cut and white diamond earrings (total weight 5.2ct), from Graff.

GEMFIELDS

5. Margery Hirschey x Gemfields Zambian emerald and 22kt gold earrings,from Gemfields.

6. Margery Hirschey x Gemfields Mozambican ruby and 18kt gold earrings, from Gemfields.

FOPE

7. Fope Love Nest bracelets in 18kt yellow, white, and rose gold, from Charles Greig.

MESSIKA

8. Lucky Move charm, 1.6ct diamonds, from Boutique Haute Horlogerie.

9. Gatsby ring, 0.26ct diamonds, from Boutique Haute Horlogerie.

10. Move 10th Birthday Pei cuff, 0.96ct moving diamonds, from Boutique Haute Horlogerie. 

11. Move 10th Birthday Pei cuff, full pavé, (total weight 7.38ct diamonds), from Boutique Haute Horlogerie.

12. Lucky Move 3 Fingers ring, 1.09ct diamonds, from Boutique Haute Horlogerie.

13. Move Romane bangles, from Boutique Haute Horlogerie.

STOCKISTS

  • Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011-325-4119 OR 021-418-1889,
  • Bulgari Boutique: 011-883-1325,
  • Charles Greig 011-325-4477 OR 021-418-4515,
  • Gemfields (Janet Silk) 083-266-7517,
  • Graff 021-885-8160

 From the June issue of Wanted 2020.

