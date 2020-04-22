The SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Capsule Collection is a contemporary interpretation of the original SuperOcean from 1957, retaining key elements, such as the oversized concave bezel and oversized indexes, of the original. Available in a variety of materials, including stainless steel and 18k red gold, the 42mm case features a bidirectional rotating bezel with black ceramic bezel ring and a black dial.

Setting the scene for a younger collector, or those with a nostalgic yearning for the pleasures of their youth, Kern says, “We’ve focused on the relaxed Southern California fun-in-the-sun culture that defined an era. The surfing itself in the 1950s and 1960s is at the heart of our storytelling here … the almost spiritual connection to freedom found on endless sandy beaches and in the search for the perfect wave.”

There are three versions of this modern-retro watch in limited production (but not numbered) plus 250 of the Rainbow Edition, which pairs with the colourful range of OuterKnown Econyl yarn Nato straps. They are powered by the COSC-certified, in-house Breitling Caliber 10 and are water resistant to 100m. Priced from $4,380 (about R65,000).

The Navitimer, with its familiar beaded bezel, has been the iconic pilot’s watch for more than 65 years. The new Navitimer Automatic 35 offers jet-setting women a much-needed, more refined, smaller version of this historic timepiece. This watch has the characteristic bidirectional rotating bezel with slide rule of the larger Navitimer models and is available in six references. These include a 35mm stainless steel case with either a blue, copper or silver dial on alligator leather straps and steel with a white mother-of-pearl dial and diamond hour markers. A two-tone version in steel and 18k red gold is also offered. All references are powered by the Breitling Caliber 17 automatic movement. Pricing starts at $4,300 (about R64,000)