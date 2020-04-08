Dior’s pretty accoutrement, such as the Dior Grand Bal Ruban, might steal our gaze and distract us for a moment, but as time takes on new meaning under lockdown, the team at Dior has turned to the humanities to enlighten us and, hopefully, keep us sane.

Taking listeners inside the mind of contemporary Dior, a new series of podcasts called Dior Talks connects the people who shape the creative direction of the house with those whose artistic, cultural or intellectual impact inspire its narrative.

The first episode explores the link between the creative director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri and contemporary women artists and curators. Chiuri is recorded in conversation with writer, curator, art historian and series host Katy Hessel on a leisurely stroll through the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris and later in her Dior office. Both intimate and informative, Chiuri shares her thoughts on and experiences in the fashion world and how feminist art has shaped her creativity. Other episodes include conceptual artist Tomaso Binga and pre-eminent contemporary British artist Tracey Emin.

LISTEN | Dior Talks: Feminist Art: