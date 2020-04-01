The Panthère de Cartier, one of the maison’s favourite icons of the ’80s, was reimagined as “the watch for the moment” at the 2017 Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève. Updated in various metals and diamond pavé options, its name was inspired by the cat, which has been part of Cartier’s rich history for over 100 years. The panther’s elegance was expressed through the design of its sensuous, integrated bracelet with its maillon de chaîne or “links” beautifully articulated to move like a prowling pussy.
While it might have seemed Cartier was playing it safe by digging into its archives, these timeless pieces clearly struck a chord with customers and presented a perfect tester for something new down the line. And despite the knock-on effect of Covid-19 on luxury retail, and the cancellation of major trade fairs, the watch industry is pressing on regardless, already teasing us with early reveals for the year.
Take pleasure in the brand-new Maillon de Cartier, revealed for the first time today. With its voluminous chain links offset and aligned on the bias, this elegant collection puts a fresh “twist” on the contemporary jewellery watch.
“Emotion is in the movement and tension”, says creative director of the timepiece Marie-Laure Cérède, referring to the dynamic design, particularly that of its bracelet, which expresses a creative energy through its rotation. Its “rhythmic geometry” is also captured in the hexagonal dial with its bevelled brancards and 16mm x 17mm faceted case.
Powered for convenience by a quartz movement, the Maillon is available in 18K yellow gold with white dial, and 18K pink or 18K white gold with a choice of bezel set with 24 brilliant-cut diamonds (0.54 carat) or case and bracelet set with 400 brilliant-cut diamonds (8.30 carats). A limited edition of 50 pieces is also available in yellow gold, with case and bracelet set with 580 brilliant-cut diamonds (9.33 carats), and an impactful black lacquer dial.
Resembling a double helix, which symbolises “evolution, growth and resilience”, the launch of the Maillon couldn’t be more on time.
• Maillon de Cartier, POA. Visit Cartier or call RLG Africa 011-317-2600.