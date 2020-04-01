The Panthère de Cartier, one of the maison’s favourite icons of the ’80s, was reimagined as “the watch for the moment” at the 2017 Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève. Updated in various metals and diamond pavé options, its name was inspired by the cat, which has been part of Cartier’s rich history for over 100 years. The panther’s elegance was expressed through the design of its sensuous, integrated bracelet with its maillon de chaîne or “links” beautifully articulated to move like a prowling pussy.

While it might have seemed Cartier was playing it safe by digging into its archives, these timeless pieces clearly struck a chord with customers and presented a perfect tester for something new down the line. And despite the knock-on effect of Covid-19 on luxury retail, and the cancellation of major trade fairs, the watch industry is pressing on regardless, already teasing us with early reveals for the year.