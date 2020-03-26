In October 2004, Louis Vuitton opened its doors in Sandton City and invited guests to a lavish dinner celebration held poolside at The Saxon. Although the first issue of Wanted only launched in December that year, with Business Day’s credibility word had already spread and we cracked an exclusive invitation to the lavish affair, hosted by the late, visionary chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, Yves Carcelle. The fashion spread in that issue was the first for a local publication to feature items from the Louis Vuitton collection but most certainly not the last.

Two years earlier, Louis Vuitton had launched its first timepiece, The Tambour, with its uniquely shaped case inspired by a traditional Japanese taiko drum and which would become an icon of the collection. At that stage, they used and adapted movements made by outside manufacturers – most probably Tag Heuer, also owned by LVMH Group – and it wasn’t until 2009 that we saw the first movement entirely developed and assembled by Louis Vuitton in the Spin Time, with its innovative, dice-like spinning time display.

In 2011, I visited Baselworld and the special Louis Vuitton boat, docked in Basel for their first participation in the watch fair. The bespoke cruiser had been elegantly appointed in Louis Vuitton style for the launch of their customisable Tambour Minute Repeater featuring an endearing dual chime and dual-time configuration. The brand was founded in 1854 but its watch division was relatively prepubescent at that stage, so this high complication, and the strategic acquisition of Swiss movement specialist La Fabrique du Temps in Geneva, that year signalled how serious they were about securing a place in the world of haute horology.