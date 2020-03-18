Grand Seiko is to Seiko what Lexus is to Toyota but could be more appropriately likened to a Pagani hypercar when it comes to the exclusivity, craftsmanship, build quality and precision of their watches. While both Japanese brands have much to celebrate, this year is particularly significant for the premium manufacturer. Grand Seiko was established as the culmination of over a century of development and success at Seiko, particularly advancements made in the 1950s. The movement and design of the first wristwatch by Grand Seiko were also influenced by the two significant watches of that time, the Lord Marvel and the Crown.

Sixty is not only a significant number in horology but also symbolises a complete cycle of the traditional zodiac calendar and new beginnings. To mark the 60th anniversary of the creation of Grand Seiko, and their first watch crafted in 14k gold, which was made “to be as precise, durable, comfortable and beautiful as humanly possible”, the company has revealed a re-creation of that classic dress watch with dial and hands faithful to the 1960 original. You might remember that in 2017, when the company split from the Seiko banner to become an independent brand, it celebrated with the release of three “recreations” of the first watch in steel, gold or platinum cases in very limited production numbers.