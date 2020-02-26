The moon phase displays “a dreamlike vision of time”, with the 18K gold moon set against tiny clouds created from mother-of-pearl and a starry night sky. The leaf blade-shaped hours and minutes hands allude to the fine needles used in haute couture ateliers.

The pièce de résistance is the spectacular moon phase diamond-pavé. Like a glistening sequined haute couture evening gown, its 37mm case in 18K white gold is set with 292 diamonds, while the concentric circles of the dial are “showered” in a further 510 diamonds.

While the market for women’s watches is evolving fast, with growing interest in those featuring mechanical movements, there is still huge demand for practicality, so it’s no surprise that there is a smaller 30mm quartz-powered pink gold version hidden in the lineup. However, at not much of a discount on the entry ticket, and as we are in the realm of haute horlogerie here, one fails to see the point of quartz. When you buy a Vacheron, you are buying into the provenance and innovation behind the world’s oldest watch manufacturer (in continuous production). The in-house automatic movements at the heart of the Égérie collection offer a 40-hour power reserve which, in my opinion, should be more than sufficient for even the most distracted wearer.

• For more information visit Vacheron Constantin website or call RLG Africa 011-317-2600.