It’s the Year of the Rat and although the Chinese new year is usually a time of great celebration and big spending, the killjoy coronavirus forced the country into lockdown during its peak travel season. With Australia’s flames barely dowsed, this latest apocalyptic event looks set to become a global pandemic as authorities battle to contain the deadly bug. As of today, it has killed more than 130 people and infected over 5,900 in more than a dozen countries, including cases as far west as the US.

In 2017, the Year of the Rooster signalled a new dawn for luxury watch manufactures after years in the doldrums. The Chinese market had rebounded and its celebrities and influencers were conspicuous at the main watch fairs, helping to add fuel to a renewed shopping frenzy. While the Year of the Pig – a very lucky animal in the Chinese horoscope – completed the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac last year, its appearance in 2007 marked the beginnings of the financial crisis, which led to the full-blown market crash of 2008. Although helped along by growing fears of the knock-on effect of the coronavirus, if the tumbling stocks and oil prices this week are any indication of things to come, analysts’ predictions earlier last year of a looming second financial crisis now seem like a probability.