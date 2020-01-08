The new Netflix original film 6 Underground is the perfect cocktail for the goldfish generation who like their glasses recharged every three seconds. It's the understatement of the season for Netflix to describe this Michael Bay (Transformers and Bad Boys II) directed action adventure as an “adrenaline rush” - it combines Fast & Furious auto action, superspy plots and slick cinematography in the perfect formula for a new action franchise. It’s gross and violent – cars drive over baddie humans a lot – but with Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese once again collaborating with the very meta Ryan Reynolds, those cringe moments also come unashamedly layered with pure entertainment cheese.
Of course, Reynolds is in the lead as unnamed American billionaire and philanthropist “One”. While this might not be his finest moment on screen, he is as entertaining as ever. What is fine are the Chopard watches which feature on his wrist. There is also the impressive necklace, from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari collection, which is stolen by Bohemian Rhapsody actor Ben Hardy’s character “Four” in a flashback sequence prior to him being recruited by “One” to join his family of “ghosts”. This is an anonymous vigilante squad of unique individuals who’ve faked their deaths in order to operate “underground” and take down criminals and terrorists.
WATCH | Netflix's 6 Underground trailer:
With a budget of $150-million there are a lot of expensive cars, which are written off every three seconds, some while driving over those humans. The opening car chase features the hottest lime green Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which is bound to appear in every teenager’s wet dreams. There’s a Maserati Quattroporte, Ferrari 488 Pista, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Urus, a Mini Cooper and lots of Range Rovers. You get the picture.
Although Chopard has a long association with the film industry, from red-carpet moments to their 20-plus year sponsorship of the Cannes Film Festival, its link with 6 Underground provides a lovely new spotlight for their exceptional timepieces, normally associated with the “older” world of classic car racing. In the film, Reynolds wears the Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale and the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph, while a special Mille Miglia Racing Colours chronograph with a yellow dial is worn by co-star Adria Arjona, who plays “Five”.
My favorite is the 43mm titanium Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale with its tonal slate-grey case and dial, oversized numerals and “Rossa Corsa” Italian racing-red highlights. Although taking inspiration from the evocative world of historic motoring and the Mille Miglia race, where Chopard has been official timekeeper for more than 30 years, this is a fitting, more contemporary, interpretation of its emblematic Mille Miglia GTS collection, first launched in 2015.
It is powered by a Chopard 01.08-C calibre automatic movement, which beats a frequency of 28 800 vibrations per hour, and which can be admired through its exhibition case back. This COSC-certified watch also has stop-second functionality allowing to-the-second setting precision. The 60 hours of power reserve are monitored through an indicator at 9 o’clock which takes the form of a classic car fuel gauge. The date window is framed by a miniature version of the “1,000 Miglia" direction arrows which mark the route of “the most beautiful race in the world”.
This is a limited edition of a 1,000 pieces, retailing at around R120,000, which come on a black Cordura fabric strap.
