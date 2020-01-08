The new Netflix original film 6 Underground is the perfect cocktail for the goldfish generation who like their glasses recharged every three seconds. It's the understatement of the season for Netflix to describe this Michael Bay (Transformers and Bad Boys II) directed action adventure as an “adrenaline rush” - it combines Fast & Furious auto action, superspy plots and slick cinematography in the perfect formula for a new action franchise. It’s gross and violent – cars drive over baddie humans a lot – but with Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese once again collaborating with the very meta Ryan Reynolds, those cringe moments also come unashamedly layered with pure entertainment cheese.

Of course, Reynolds is in the lead as unnamed American billionaire and philanthropist “One”. While this might not be his finest moment on screen, he is as entertaining as ever. What is fine are the Chopard watches which feature on his wrist. There is also the impressive necklace, from Chopard’s Garden of Kalahari collection, which is stolen by Bohemian Rhapsody actor Ben Hardy’s character “Four” in a flashback sequence prior to him being recruited by “One” to join his family of “ghosts”. This is an anonymous vigilante squad of unique individuals who’ve faked their deaths in order to operate “underground” and take down criminals and terrorists.

WATCH | Netflix's 6 Underground trailer: