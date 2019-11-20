Matthew Field’s book The Self Preservation Society: 50 Years of The Italian Job is a celebration of two cult classics: one of the greatest British movies ever made and Sir Alec Issigonis’s iconic Mini. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, “the second-most influential car of the 20th century, after Ford’s Model T” was launched in 1959 by BMC as the Mark 1 Mini (aka the Austin Mini and Morris Mini). However, it wasn’t until those thrilling car chases in the 1969 heist film, and the triumph of a performance version Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally which beat significantly more powerful rivals, that the agile Mini secured its cult status. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the small British car becoming its own marque.

As a snapshot of the swinging 1960s, The Italian Job captured the spirit of the decade with the very capable two-door economy car symbolic of the rebellious, fun times and optimism of postwar Britain, where baby boomers rocked the establishment, creating their own “rules” and subcultures in music and fashion.

The legacy of those spirited little cars lives on in the BMW Group’s Mini range, especially the latest John Cooper Works edition of the “more practical” Clubman – there’s adequate legroom for passengers and 360 litres of boot space. Low-slung and packed with track-ready modifications, you are assured some serious thrill-factor road tripping, as I discovered on the recent launch along the winding roads of Mpumalanga.