What do you give a person who has (and can have) everything? And what exactly sets luxury brands apart? These are questions we constantly find ourselves asking at Wanted. Over time, we have come to believe that the secret of success lies in the unique experiences and the story behind each brand.

Recently, Wanted had the privilege of experiencing such a brand in all its glory – IWC Schaffhausen. Known for their exceptional handcrafted timepieces, the 151-year-old Swiss company has committed itself to producing only the very best. Its six families of watch classes – Pilot’s Watches, Portugieser, Ingenieur, Aquatimer, Da Vinci and Portofino – all honour the long-standing tradition of the Swiss craft. So, naturally, we jumped at the chance to see firsthand how these brilliant watches are made.

There we were, 10 guests donning our IWC jackets at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Sandton … we had been invited to attend a one-of-a-kind watchmaking masterclass. I had thought we’d simply be shown the tools of the trade, not actually have the opportunity to take one of these beauties apart and put it back together! Tools in hand, and magnifying gadgets fastened, we set to work on a IWC Jones’s movement, guided by uber-skilled watchmaker Kornelius Kurzenburger, flown in from the Swiss headquarters.