Hublot certainly knows how to create a huge splash with its attention-grabbing Big Bang and Spirit of Big Bang timepieces. The same goes for its big-brand collaborations. And while the Classic Fusion might be its more “traditional” collection, the timepieces are no less considered, intricate, or stand-out.

French sculptor Richard Orlinski has been creating watches for the brand since 2017. He’s known for his colourful, pop-art-style beasts made from resin, aluminium, glass, or bronze. Like characters from the world of kids’ video games, these multifaceted creatures have evolved out of his “Born Wild” concept, and fit perfectly in the aesthetic universe of Hublot. They include the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Orlinski, Classic Fusion Tourbillon Power Reserve 5 Days Orlinski, and the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Sapphire Orlinski for Only Watch. Playing with light and shadow, Orlinski’s most recent series is the Classic Fusion Orlinski, sculpted in his signature style with the sharp folds seen in his monumental works, but miniaturised here with the utmost precision.

Among the new series of six are four spectacular Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium Alternative Pavé pieces, with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds set between the characteristic Hublot “porthole” screws on the dodecagon-shaped (12-sided polygon) bezel, and either partially (112) or fully (210) set among the folds of the titanium case to complement the highly polished, faceted black dial. Presenting “an everyday art form” for the wrist, these pieces are also available in Hublot’s proprietary 18kt King Gold. Contrasting all this brilliance is the understated rubber strap, a signature of Hublot from its establishment in 1980 when its founder Carlo Crocco introduced the first natural rubber strap to the industry. If you prefer the cleaner, pure lines of the watch’s sculptural form, there are two options that come bling free, and at 40mm are also perfectly suited to all genders. The Classic Fusion Orlinski series is powered by the HUB1100 self-winding movement with 42-hour power reserve, and is water resistant to 50m.

As a nod to “creative audacity, technical and artistic genius, passion and expertise”, the Fondation du Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) recently published its list of 84 watches pre-selected by the 2019 jury for the 19th GPHG Awards. It included the Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium Alternative Pavé among the six runners in the Ladies’ category. The winners in each of the 14 categories will be announced on 7 November at a ceremony in Geneva.

• Tanur Jewellers, 021-418-2530 and World’s Finest, 011-669-5600.