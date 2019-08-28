Every other year, the luxury watch industry sets aside self-serving competitiveness in favour of going all-out to impress in a far more altruistic endeavor. The Only Watch biennial charity auction benefits research on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) through the sale of one-off timepieces created by boutique independents and big-name luxury brands.

For top collectors it’s an opportunity to acquire rarities not found anywhere else and which showcase “the best savoir-faire in the horology world in all of its diversity”. From elegant, unique dial colour updates to new materials and complications, new case designs or the downright crazy, each exclusive piece is dedicated specifically to the event.

On November 9 at the Four Seasons Hôtel des Bergues in Geneva, Switzerland, 52 watch brands will participate in the 8th edition, with Christie’s in charge of the gavel. Since its creation in 2005, the event has raised over CHF40-million (over R600-million), with 100% of the proceeds going directly to scientific and medical research on neuromuscular diseases in general and DMD in particular.

You might ask why is this event and DMD the most talked about topic in the watch industry when, according to Unicef, over 1 million people die from malaria each year, mostly children under five years of age? Not to mention war, famine, sexual abuse and environmental issues. But DMD affects one in 3, 000 males at birth – that’s over a million a year – and the well-connected founder and organiser of Only Watch Luc Pettavino has personal experience of the disease, which claimed the life of his 21-year-old son in 2016. Setting an example of how creating beauty can do good, his exceptional project supports the battle against this devastating myopathy.