Although #PlasticFreeJuly might be drawing to a close, with over 22,000 tons of plastic waste finding its way into our oceans every day, we need to make every month about cleaning up our act. The fashion industry, particularly fast fashion, has been one of the biggest culprits, creating low-quality goods with planned obsolescence with little concern for the environment impact.

It was reassuring to hear recently that brands such as Zara and H&M are heeding the environmental and consumer call. Zara aim to have all clothing manufactured from sustainable fabrics by 2025 and H&M has pledged to become 100% “climate positive” by 2040 by using renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency in all its operations. It has also pledged to use 100% recycled or sustainable materials by 2030.

1. CIRCULAR CLOCKWORKS

However, while executives deliberate and voice their intentions for the decades to come, it appears that innovative, conscientious Generation Z is leapfrogging its way into a cleaner, brighter future for our planet. An example in the world of watches is Circular Clockworks, crowdfunded with Indiegogo and launched at the Dutch Design Week of 2017.