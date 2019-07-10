In 2017, global demand for diamonds hit a record high at $82bn (£64.6bn), according to diamond miner De Beers’ annual industry report, up from $80bn in 2016. Over the previous decade, performance of jewellery assets outstripped that of New York real estate, gold and US equities, according to Knight Frank’s Luxury Investment Index.

Last year, however, the jewellery segment of the index fell by 5 per cent, according to the property consultancy’s 2019 Wealth Report, revealing the volatile nature of the asset class. Global jewellery sales fell to £922m in 2018 — down from £1.1bn in 2017 and £1bn the year before — according to art market website Artnet. This was due to slower global economic growth weighing on demand.

Taste is changing among diamond fans, with consumers increasingly keen on buying rare, colourful “fancy” diamonds rather than traditional white stones.

White diamonds are graded on a colour range from D (the whitest) to Z. Diamonds that fall outside that range are classed as fancy coloured diamonds and are graded along a different scale, ranging from “faint” (the lightest in colour) to “fancy vivid”. Unlike white diamonds, whose value decreases if they show an obvious colour, fancy diamonds increase in value the stronger their hue.

Fancy diamonds come in every colour including the rarest and most sought after: red, green, pink and blue. Only one in 10,000 diamonds has a fancy colour, according to diamond grading laboratory GIA.

“Exceptional coloured diamonds have seen an especially pronounced growth trend in the last five to eight years,” says Ms Nicolas. She believes that is due to increased appreciation of “just how rare the finest examples of these stones are”.

“This, combined with the fact that there are more and more connoisseurs around the world competing for these diamonds, especially in Asia, drives the prices up,” she says.

In April 2017 the CTF Pink Star, a 59.6-carat fancy vivid pink diamond, became the world’s most expensive gem sold at auction when Hong Kong jewellery company Chow Tai Fook bought it for $71.2m (£55.4m). Last November the 19-carat Pink Legacy diamond set a new record price per carat for pink diamonds at auction in Geneva when it sold for £38.5m, or about £2m per carat, to US jeweller Harry Winston.