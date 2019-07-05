“Relationships in the jewellery business are extremely important, as they are built on very high levels of trust. We began to map out what the future could look like for us as Africa’s number-one jeweller in collaboration with whom we believe are the only all-female team of diamond cutters on the continent,” says American Swiss head of buying Lana Coetzee.

“Jo and I started looking at a special cut and what this would mean for our customers, who trust us to deliver beautiful products of good quality at great value.”

Kwame Diamonds was established in 2008. Since then, it has made the fancy cut its niche, and has now introduced multifacets. It’s a skill all the company’s craftswomen have acquired.

“We had produced an 81-facet and were trying to sell that — that’s how we met Lana,” Mathole says. “Through that came the idea to produce a 67-facet diamond because of the link to the Mandela legacy and American Swiss’ work with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.”

The stones selected for the 67-facets special cut are sourced through the state-owned diamond mine Alexkor, which operates in Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape. As they are alluvial diamonds, they possess higher colour and better clarity than the average mined stones.

Kwame Diamonds’ first attempt to achieve the 67 facets was a stroke of luck. The diamond cutters had tried to balance the stone so that all the facets were properly set. And after they had cut it, they were amazed with the result. “Nobody knew what was going to happen; we just knew that 67 facets must be achieved. And we did, it only to find this brilliant flower at the bottom of the stone and from the top, those hearts and arrows,” Mathole says. “It was stunning. We started trying to perfect it. It’s looking good. We love it.”

WATCH | Experience the Kwame story: Making the Cut: