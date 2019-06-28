Desert Dune Collection.
Image: Supplied/ASJ

There can be no finer gift from Mother Earth than the sheer luxury of the new Masterpieces Collection by American Swiss Fine Jewellers. The range includes the sophisticated glamour of black diamonds and the classic allure of white.

DESERT DUNE COLLECTION

Pictured above: Neckpiece with 5ct total weight (tw) diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R330,000; drop earrings with 3ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R160,000.

EARTH NOIR COLLECTION

Image: Supplied/ASJ

Neckpiece with 7ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt rose gold, R149,000; tennis bracelet with 5ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt rose gold, R59,999; studs with 1.8ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt rose gold, R14,999; Mystic Moon ring with 3.4ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt rose gold, R59,999.

BLOSSOM COLLECTION 

Image: Supplied/ASJ

Ring with 1.5ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R89,999; pendant on chain with 0.55ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R24,999; studs with 0.75ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R24,999; bracelet with 7ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R170,000.

LOTUS COLLECTION

Embodying mystery, strength and beauty, the pristine sparkle of the Lotus Neckpiece is a sight to behold.

Image: Supplied/ASJ
Image: Supplied/ASJ

Drop earrings with 2.6ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold; R130,000; ring with 1ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R54,999; bracelet with 2ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R150,000.

THE BALLERINA RING COLLECTION

Capturing the romance of the ballet, The Ballerina ring celebrates the dance of light and the strength of nature's most precious stones.

Image: Supplied/ASJ

From left: White Ballerina ring with 1.15ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R79,999; Black Ballerina ring with 1.6ct (tw) diamonds in 18kt white gold, R39,999; Pink Ballerina ring with 0.5ct (tw) diamonds in 9kt rose gold, R34,999.

For more information, visit www.americanswiss.co.za.

This article was paid for by American Swiss.

