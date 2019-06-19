“As soon as we [Homo sapiens] started making them [tools], we began changing existentially. We attributed value to the tools we made; we embellished and refined them. We made all these intuitive decisions around function, and this knowledge passed from one generation to the next. The result, over time, is that our desire to make beautiful things has become innate,” says Hicks, reflecting on his creative process and deep-rooted relationship with his tools.

My well-established connection with tools and old machines feels more meaningful than the obsession people seem to have with new ones. The experience at the wheel of a classic car is – maybe irresponsibly so – far more exhilarating than in a new one with all its dynamic whatnots. The heartbeat of mechanical timepieces is my gentle symbolic reminder to stay true to what makes me tick. Here are a few of my favourite, accessibly priced, beautiful tools this year for everyday wear: valuable and dependable watches that speak to some old-school values.

1. SEIKO PROSPEX LX

The Seiko Prospex LX range designed by star industrial designer Ken Okuyama, who has also penned the Pininfarina Enzo Ferrari, Porsche 996, Shinkansenhigh-speed train and the Maserati Quattroporte V, to name a few. He was commissioned by Seiko to develop its new Prospex LX line with its Zaratsu-polished surfaces. This divers’ range features the 5R Spring Drive caliber, which is precise to one second a day and is resistant to high levels of shock and temperature. Priced from about R73,000, these evolutionary new LX pieces are at the high end of the Prospex line but with the added design cred of Okuyama are well worth the splurge.