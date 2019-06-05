The watch industry feels more upbeat this year, with brands highlighting their mechanical expertise — most notably, their complications. This trend is apt, given that it’s the 50th anniversary of the legendary square-faced Heuer Monaco, as well as its revolutionary Calibre 11 Chronomatic, the first automatic chronograph movement.

I’ve become quite attached to a certain vintage Monaco, one of the very first produced. It’s a reference 1133B from early 1970, which I’ve proudly displayed on my wrist for a few weeks as if it were my very own. Sadly, this significant piece of horological history, with its deep-blue dial, will be returned to its rightful owner, but it has brought me much insight, attention, and joy. This timeless classic with its left-set crown looks just as contemporary now as it did futuristic back in 1969.

The Monaco was conceived by young Jack Heuer, the great-grandson of founder Edouard Heuer. It was not the first of his designs to establish the brand as a maker of high-quality chronographs. However, until the launch of the Calibre 11 — produced in collaboration with Breitling, Buren, and movement-makers Dubois-Depraz under the code name Project 99 — all chronographs were manual winding.