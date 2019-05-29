South Africans have just been swept up in election fever and now we have the chance to contribute to the sort of change we want to see in the world around us.

For the first time in its 40-year history, the Rolex Awards for Enterprise is opening up the voting to the general public. That means we’ll have the opportunity to weigh in on which of the 10 finalists, narrowed down by a jury of international experts from over 900 entries, are the final five winners. They will be announced in Washington on June 14.

Each of the five will receive 200 000 Swiss francs (R2.9 million) to advance their research and make a lasting change in enhancing human knowledge, bettering the lives of those in need and preserving our threatened natural environment. They'll also each receive a beautiful Rolex chronometer.

The 10 finalists for the Rolex Awards for Enterprises:

Krithi Karanth: Reduce wildlife-human conflict in India

Reduce wildlife-human conflict in India Topher White: Electronic 'ears' listen to world’s rainforests

Electronic 'ears' listen to world’s rainforests Sara Saeed: Women doctors for telemedicine in Pakistan

Women doctors for telemedicine in Pakistan Yves Moussallam: Explore remote volcanoes affecting Earth’s climate

Explore remote volcanoes affecting Earth’s climate Grégoire Courtine: Help paralysed people walk again

Help paralysed people walk again Brian Gitta: Rapid malaria testing with no blood sample

Rapid malaria testing with no blood sample Emma Camp: Reef rescue with the toughest corals

Reef rescue with the toughest corals Miranda Wang: Recycling unrecyclable plastic waste

Recycling unrecyclable plastic waste Pablo García Borboroglu: Saving the world’s threatened penguins

Saving the world’s threatened penguins João Campos-Silva: Protect a giant fish for the Amazon

• Visit Rolex Awards Finalists to read more about the awards, the 10 laureates' inspiring projects, and to cast your vote. Voting closes on June 12.