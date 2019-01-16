The 29th edition of SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) opened in Geneva on Monday. As the first gathering of professionals in the watchmaking industry for 2019, it sets the tone and trends for the year ahead. The fair is plush – unlimited Champagne, the finest canapé and a la carte dining on the house – and relatively intimate with around 2,500 invited guests (VIP, trade, journalists) until it opens to the public tomorrow for only one day.

SIHH hosts 35 of the most high-end luxury brands in the world, both old and new, who showcase fresh designs, material innovations, complications and technical revolutions in spectacular, purpose-built lounges, through panel discussions and flamboyant launch parties. This is also the opportunity to reveal new brand ambassadors and key sponsorships for added storytelling and hopefully more appeal, as they vie for attention and a place on our wrists.

It has become customary in recent years for many of the brands to offer a sneak preview in the weeks leading up to the event to pique our interest and stay ahead of the pack in the social-media-frenzy. However, this does not steal any of the excitement from the main event as can be seen in some of pieces unveiled so far this week. While many remain cautious with updates or references to heritage lines, innovation in all aspects drives the industry and is most important right now particularly if it is to retain the short attention spans of new collectors.