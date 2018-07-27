For a while now, American Swiss has been offering us bespoke service and jewellery designs, making it a big local jeweller able to offer a personal touch.
“The more we offered our unique and special service, the more our customers started asking for it,” says Shani Naidoo, jewellery group director at The Foschini Group, which owns American Swiss.
The increasing demand for personalised service and exclusive designs made the company realise that its customers were looking for “something different”, she says.
The appetite for valuable high-end pieces has been significant, agrees Zimbini Peffer, American Swiss marketing head.
To meet the demand for something more than “just a tennis bracelet”, the retailer is launching the brand-new Masterpieces collection at the end of this month. It’s an exquisite range of luxury diamond neckpieces, bangles, bracelets, earrings and rings. American Swiss worked closely with a few of its longstanding international partners to conceptualise and create this collection, and each piece has been expertly and exclusively designed.
“The Masterpieces collection is reminiscent of a bygone era when diamonds were celebrated as highly prized treasures,” Naidoo says. “Each hand-set piece is unique and has been crafted to perfection.”
The name of the collection — Masterpieces — is an indication of the kind of jewellery it includes. They’re works of art. “Each piece is really the pinnacle of the existing American Swiss collection. It’s the culmination of what American Swiss has been doing for the past 100 years,” Peffer says.
The Masterpieces collection will be available in selected American Swiss stores countrywide. Customers are invited to book a consultation and place their orders.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.