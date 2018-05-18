Longines is also revisiting a success story from the 1980s for the house’s male customers. The Conquest VHP (Very High Precision) marks a return to quartz technology in which it was a pioneer and expert, particularly through its timekeeping activities.

The new collection was launched at the Neuchâtel Observatory, where the first quartz clock with absolute precision developed by the brand was certified in 1954. The Conquest VHP combines precision, high technicality and a sporty look, marked by the brand’s unique elegance.

Longines has been the official partner and timekeeper of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament since 2007. Three years ago, Longines unveiled the Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros, a watch that attracted the attention of Graf.

The tennis champion suggested Longines also create a model designed for elegant female tennis fans who, like herself, considered the French Open one of the most iconic events on the international circuit.