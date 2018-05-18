To mark the 10th anniversary of Longines as official timekeeper of the Roland Garros tennis open now being played in Paris, France, the Swiss watchmaking brand is honouring sport fans by launching a Conquest Roland Garros ladies' model, specially designed to celebrate the prestigious clay-court Paris tournament.
This new chronograph combines dynamism and performance without compromising on elegance, a bit like the Longines "Ambassador of Elegance" herself, Stefanie Graf – a six-time winner of the French Open.
Longines is also revisiting a success story from the 1980s for the house’s male customers. The Conquest VHP (Very High Precision) marks a return to quartz technology in which it was a pioneer and expert, particularly through its timekeeping activities.
The new collection was launched at the Neuchâtel Observatory, where the first quartz clock with absolute precision developed by the brand was certified in 1954. The Conquest VHP combines precision, high technicality and a sporty look, marked by the brand’s unique elegance.
Longines has been the official partner and timekeeper of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament since 2007. Three years ago, Longines unveiled the Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros, a watch that attracted the attention of Graf.
The tennis champion suggested Longines also create a model designed for elegant female tennis fans who, like herself, considered the French Open one of the most iconic events on the international circuit.
Inspired by the enthusiasm shown by Graf, Longines launched the Conquest Roland-Garros ladies' model this year. The watch seeks to capture both the dynamic aesthetic of a sports watch as well as the classical elegance of the winged hourglass brand.
Designed in the spirit of the men’s Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros model, this chronograph boasts a sun-ray pattern anthracite dial coupled with orange accents on the watch hands, and dial and flange indexes subtly hinting at the emblematic clay courts of Roland-Garros. The watch caseback displays an engraved logo of the event.
With its 36mm diameter, this steel model displays the hours, minutes and seconds along with a 1/10th of a second counter at 2 o’clock, a date window at 4 o’clock, small seconds at 6 o’clock and a 30-minute counter at 10 o’clock. Water-resistant up to 30 bar (300m), it houses a L538 quartz movement and features 11 applied indexes and an Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock. This model is mounted on a steel bracelet with folding clasp.
This article was paid for by Longines.