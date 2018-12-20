Hublot has made sporting history by bringing together footballers Pelé and Kylian Mbappé as brand ambassadors. It was a passing of the baton, a moment of recognition between the best player of all time and the greatest hope in football at the moment. Hublot and King Pelé, ambassador since 2013, welcomed Mbappé as a new ambassador of the watchmaking brand, marking a historic moment, filled with emotion.

“The generosity of Pelé and Kylian can been seen in their eyes, as can their love for football,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO. ‘They inspire new generations of footballers and write the history of football … Having them in our family is a great source of pride and pleasure, because before being football stars, they are above all great men who elicit respect.”

The paths of these two men show uncanny similarities, despite there being 60 years between their first World Cups. They are both renowned for breaking records and they are both forwards who made speed their trademark. Their teams – Brazil and France - won the World Cup the first time they played in it. They were both the youngest players (Pelé was 17 years old, Mbappé was 19) to score in and win a World Cup, both while wearing the number 10 jersey. A highly symbolic number in the world of football, the number 10 embodies a moment of perfect balance; a moment at which dreams become reality. In 1958, Pelé wore this jersey by chance - 60 years later, for Mbappé it was a choice.