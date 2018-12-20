Hublot has made sporting history by bringing together footballers Pelé and Kylian Mbappé as brand ambassadors. It was a passing of the baton, a moment of recognition between the best player of all time and the greatest hope in football at the moment. Hublot and King Pelé, ambassador since 2013, welcomed Mbappé as a new ambassador of the watchmaking brand, marking a historic moment, filled with emotion.
“The generosity of Pelé and Kylian can been seen in their eyes, as can their love for football,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO. ‘They inspire new generations of footballers and write the history of football … Having them in our family is a great source of pride and pleasure, because before being football stars, they are above all great men who elicit respect.”
The paths of these two men show uncanny similarities, despite there being 60 years between their first World Cups. They are both renowned for breaking records and they are both forwards who made speed their trademark. Their teams – Brazil and France - won the World Cup the first time they played in it. They were both the youngest players (Pelé was 17 years old, Mbappé was 19) to score in and win a World Cup, both while wearing the number 10 jersey. A highly symbolic number in the world of football, the number 10 embodies a moment of perfect balance; a moment at which dreams become reality. In 1958, Pelé wore this jersey by chance - 60 years later, for Mbappé it was a choice.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to meet Kylian and welcome him into the Hublot family,” says Pelé. “For me, the key to success lies in two words: humility and assiduity. That is the message that the new generation must convey, and Kylian has perfectly understood this.”
The only current player among the Hublot Football Ambassadors, Mbappé is set to play a decisive role in the watchmaker’s communications.
“I have learned that the biggest stars and the best players are the most humble and respectful; those who are able to keep their feet on the ground … Hublot, and the King Pelé, perfectly embody what my parents have always taught me – to be a great footballer, you must first and foremost be a great man.”
So says the player of the moment, the youngest-ever player to score a double in the knockout stage and the youngest to score in a World Cup final since Pelé in 1958, Kylian Mbappé.