The prestigious Fondation du Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) awards took place earlier this month with the much-anticipated 2018 prize winners announced in each of the categories.

Over the coming weeks, I will look at the winners in more detail and what makes them so special, however, of particular note, is that over half the winning watches were made by manufactures founded this side of the Millennium (or not much older) and by a new breed of young designers, engineers and entrepreneurs shaking things up in an industry established over two centuries ago.

This, for me, indicates that despite our obsession with 24/7 connectivity on one side, there is increasing interest and demand for fine mechanical wristwatches from a new guard of independent creators and collectors. And, they are here to stay.

The awards celebrate innovation at both the very premium end of the market as well from luxury brands offering more accessible value propositions to attract the new collectors. This also shows a growing interest in more bespoke, collectible pieces for total differentiation in the market and, of course, among fellow collectors.

Here are the awards presented to these young independents:

INNOVATION PRIZE

Krayon is the first of these newcomers who has garnered huge respect in a relatively short time. This prize is awarded to the best watch out of all categories that offers an innovative vision of time measurement.