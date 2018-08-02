American Swiss is launching its brand-new Masterpieces collection at the end of this month. It’s an exquisite range of luxury diamond neckpieces, bangles, bracelets, earrings and rings. The retailer worked closely with a few of its longstanding international partners to conceptualise and create this collection, and each piece has been expertly and exclusively designed.
Above, from top:
- Blossom diamond studs, R17,999
- Blossom drop earrings with 2.95ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R165,000
- Blossom neckpiece with 11.1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R650,000
From left:
- Tennis bracelet with 10ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R347,000
- Blossom bracelet with 6ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R179,000
- Rings from top: 2.5ct black diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R39,999
- The Phoenix in 18ct white gold, R179,000
- Split-shank black diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R39,999
- The Black Swan with 4ct black diamond in 18kt white gold, R69,999
- Straight ring with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R70,000
From top:
- Anni ring with 2ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R49,999
- Twisted bangle with 5ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R200,000
- Bangle with straight baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R200,000
- Caterpillar bangle with 3ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R140,000
- Caterpillar ring with baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R69,999
- Spiro Villoti draped dress, R30,000
From top:
- Drop earrings with .75ct quilted diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R59,999
- Collar with 2.85ct quilted diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R270,000
From top:
- Necklace with straight baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R500,000
- Twisted neckpiece with 9.5ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R425,000
- Anni ring with 1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R29,999
- Anni ring with 1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R29,999
- Twisted ring with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R80,000
- Spiro Villoti, floral gown, R46,000
Rings, from left:
- Ring with oval tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R69,999
- Peacock ring with tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R79,999
- The Blue Crane with rose halo ring with 3.5ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R62,999
- Oval pool ring with tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R115 000
- Ring with tall cushion-cut tanzanite and diamond halo in 18kt white gold, R69,999
- Ring with cushion-cut tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R89,999
- Organic wrap necklace with 9ct diamonds in 14kt white gold, R520,000
From top:
- Bangle with 5ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R79,999
- Tennis bracelet with 5ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R52,999
- Halo stud earrings with 2.2ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R25,999
- Necklace with 3ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R69,999;
Rings from top:
- Georgia ring with pear-cut Morganite in 18kt gold, R39,999
- Savanah ring with cushion-cut Morganite in 18kt gold, R49,999
- Queen Nandi ring with 2.3ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R34,999
- Gavin Rajah dress, price on request
From top:
- Blossom drop earrings with 2.95ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R165,000
- Blossom neckpiece with 11.1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R650,000
From top:
- Straight hoop earrings with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R80,000
- Graduated neckpiece with 10ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R387,000
- Caterpillar neckpiece with baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R500,000
- Princess-cut 1.5ct diamond Reeva ring in 18kt white gold, R139,999
- 1ct Anni ring in 18kt yellow gold, R29,999
- Double row Anni ring in 18kt white gold, R29,999
- 1ct Flawless Iconic solitaire set in 18kt white gold, R180,000
- Double halo ring with radiant-cut diamonds in 18kt white gold, R139,999
- 2 six-claw solitaire diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R470,000
For more information, please visit www.americanswiss.co.za.
