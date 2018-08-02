PRODUCTION: Louw Kotze
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

American Swiss is launching its brand-new Masterpieces collection at the end of this month. It’s an exquisite range of luxury diamond neckpieces, bangles, bracelets, earrings and rings. The retailer worked closely with a few of its longstanding international partners to conceptualise and create this collection, and each piece has been expertly and exclusively designed.

Above, from top:

  • Blossom diamond studs, R17,999
  • Blossom drop earrings with 2.95ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R165,000
  • Blossom neckpiece with 11.1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R650,000

Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From left:

  • Tennis bracelet with 10ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R347,000
  • Blossom bracelet with 6ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R179,000
  • Rings from top: 2.5ct black diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R39,999
  • The Phoenix in 18ct white gold, R179,000
  • Split-shank black diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R39,999
  • The Black Swan with 4ct black diamond in 18kt white gold, R69,999
  • Straight ring with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R70,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Anni ring with 2ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R49,999
  • Twisted bangle with 5ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R200,000
  • Bangle with straight baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R200,000
  • Caterpillar bangle with 3ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R140,000
  • Caterpillar ring with baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R69,999
  • Spiro Villoti draped dress, R30,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Drop earrings with .75ct quilted diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R59,999
  • Collar with 2.85ct quilted diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, R270,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Necklace with straight baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R500,000
  • Twisted neckpiece with 9.5ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R425,000
  • Anni ring with 1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R29,999
  • Anni ring with 1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R29,999
  • Twisted ring with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R80,000
  • Spiro Villoti, floral gown, R46,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

Rings, from left:

  • Ring with oval tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R69,999
  • Peacock ring with tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R79,999
  • The Blue Crane with rose halo ring with 3.5ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R62,999
  • Oval pool ring with tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R115 000
  • Ring with tall cushion-cut tanzanite and diamond halo in 18kt white gold, R69,999
  • Ring with cushion-cut tanzanite and diamonds in 18kt white gold, R89,999
  • Organic wrap necklace with 9ct diamonds in 14kt white gold, R520,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Bangle with 5ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R79,999
  • Tennis bracelet with 5ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R52,999
  • Halo stud earrings with 2.2ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R25,999
  • Necklace with 3ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R69,999;

Rings from top:

  • Georgia ring with pear-cut Morganite in 18kt gold, R39,999
  • Savanah ring with cushion-cut Morganite in 18kt gold, R49,999
  • Queen Nandi ring with 2.3ct black diamonds in 18kt gold, R34,999
  • Gavin Rajah dress, price on request
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Blossom drop earrings with 2.95ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R165,000
  • Blossom neckpiece with 11.1ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R650,000
Image: Malcolm Dare/Pixel Foundry

From top:

  • Straight hoop earrings with 2ct baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R80,000
  • Graduated neckpiece with 10ct diamonds in 18kt white gold, R387,000
  • Caterpillar neckpiece with baguette diamonds in 18kt white gold, R500,000
  • Princess-cut 1.5ct diamond Reeva ring in 18kt white gold, R139,999
  • 1ct Anni ring in 18kt yellow gold, R29,999
  • Double row Anni ring in 18kt white gold, R29,999
  • 1ct Flawless Iconic solitaire set in 18kt white gold, R180,000
  • Double halo ring with radiant-cut diamonds in 18kt white gold, R139,999
  • 2 six-claw solitaire diamond ring in 18kt white gold, R470,000

For more information, please visit www.americanswiss.co.za.

This article was paid for by American Swiss.

