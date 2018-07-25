It’s only natural to feel the urge to curl up in the fetal position in response to the shift in world order. While the idiot Trump with his strong-arm tactics plays with our futures other ‘adults’ with egos bigger than their billion-dollar bank balances – read: Musk – behave appallingly while furthering their own agendas. Added to this the environmental changes and it’s no wonder we’re in a state of nolastalgia.

For this reason we continue to seek solace and meaning in things of the past as evidenced by the growing interest in mechanical movements and strong classical revival trend in the watch industry. Function also takes precedence over complication with the key focus for luxury brands being on precision and reliability of their movements – now expected to comply with even stricter standards than the COSC. The emphasis has also shifted to practical complications such as chronographs, moon phases, annual calendars and multiple time zones. However, there is one exception to the rule this year: the tourbillon.

A most highly prized example is A. Lange & Söhne’s 1815 Tourbillon, first launched in 2014 and in which the manufacture first combined the stop-seconds mechanism for the tourbillon with the Zero-Reset time setting feature. These two patented mechanisms allowed the watch to be stopped and then set with one-second accuracy. Sleek and classic in appearance but very modern, this precision piece is updated this year in an edition of 100 with a white enamel dial. The new dial accentuates the classic design adapted from their nineteenth- and twentieth-century pocket watches, featuring Arabic numerals, railroad minute scale and blued steel hands. A further nod to the historic timepieces is evidenced in details such as the separately printed and red-fired number 12.