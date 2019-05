More than 25 years since its original release, Michele Herbelin’s Newport Chonograph has a new look and feel, with a black, PVD-coated, stainless-steel casing and black, rubberised, leather strap. The sporty yet sleek timepiece, with 42.5mm dial featuring sapphire crystal, is water resistant up to 100m and is sure to have you ready for your next adventure in no time. michel-herbelin.co.za