The Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is a tribute to performance and a beautiful way to honour the achievements of those athletes astounding us with their feats at this year’s gathering of 70 Commonwealth nations, now taking place in Australia.
The Conquest V.H.P. represents a new achievement for Swiss watchmaker Longines in the field of quartz timekeeping, combining great precision, high technicality and a sporty look with the watch brand’s unique and elegant style.
With the Conquest V.H.P. (Very High Precision), Longines is marking a return to a technology in which it was a pioneer and expert, particularly through its timekeeping activities. Based on its many years of experience in the field of quartz watches, Longines is revisiting a success story from the 1980s.
The Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is equipped with an exclusive movement renowned for its high degree of precision for an analog watch (about 5 seconds per year) and its ability to reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field, using the GPD (gear position detection) system.
Add to this a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar, and the Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is the ultimate sports watch, combining high technicality and state of the art sporty looks.
Bearing the colours of the Commonwealth Games’ bright and colourful logo and a blue koala mascot for Australia, the Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games model boasts a black dial with a red V.H.P. mention, orange indexes and blue accents on the watch hands, dial and flange indexes.
The watch’s 43mm-diameter caseback displays an engraving of the Gold Coast 2018 logo with the mention “Gold Coast 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games”. A steel bracelet with a folding safety clasp completes the design.
