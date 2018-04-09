The Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is a tribute to performance and a beautiful way to honour the achievements of those athletes astounding us with their feats at this year’s gathering of 70 Commonwealth nations, now taking place in Australia.

The Conquest V.H.P. represents a new achievement for Swiss watchmaker Longines in the field of quartz timekeeping, combining great precision, high technicality and a sporty look with the watch brand’s unique and elegant style.

With the Conquest V.H.P. (Very High Precision), Longines is marking a return to a technology in which it was a pioneer and expert, particularly through its timekeeping activities. Based on its many years of experience in the field of quartz watches, Longines is revisiting a success story from the 1980s.