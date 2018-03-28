Most new cars leave me cold. Except for a handful, they’d be difficult to even tell apart if it weren’t for their badges. In this age of mass production, we are fortunately seeing the rebirth of customisation to meet the increasing needs of individuals who’d like to set themselves apart from the crowd. Even sports brands and watch manufacturers are riding the trend, facilitating various levels of customisation.

When it comes to cars, no longer is this only the reserve of the super-rich who approach coachbuilders such as Karmann, Bertone, Pinanfarina or Touring to create unique body designs. From the extreme makeovers of the Japanese Bosozoku car culture to the bespoke stance cars of the Cape, there are performance specialists, body kits for enthusiasts or custom car shops who’ll turn both modern and classic wheels into unique works of art to complement your personal style.

At the 2018 BaselWorld watch fair this past week, TAG Heuer revealed its gorgeous customised black carbon and aqua blue Monaco Bamford produced in collaboration with the Bamford Watch Department in Mayfair, London. There are many watch brands that offer in-house customisation and at the very top end, even unique or limited edition pieces but Bamford was the first to take some of the world’s most iconic luxury timepieces and offer full aftermarket personalisation.