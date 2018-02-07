The world is on the verge of a monumental shift, some say, powered by a global consciousness and an existential search for more than ourselves.

It’s thought that the colour visionaries at Pantone were moved by a sense of spirituality when they dubbed this year’s colour of the year, 18-3838 Ultra Violet. Rooted in mysticism, the colour purple speaks to the human spirit to take action – a hidden message perhaps from the Pantone team, who are not only observing and predicting trends but are calling for change.

The moody hues of ultra violet are dramatically imagined in the Peacock Ring from American Swiss. Inspired by the opulent plumes of nature’s most theatrical bird of all, this ring showcases a beaming 3ct tanzanite, surrounded by smaller blue topaz’s and diamonds, all set in 18ct White Gold.

Price: R79,999. americanswiss.co.za