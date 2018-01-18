JAEGER-LECOULTRE

At Jaeger-LeCoultre, the Polaris Chronograph World Time offers it all: An in-house chronograph as well as a world time complication - perfect for the world traveler. It not only features the two chronograph pushers, but it has an additional crown at 10 o’clock to control the rotating city disc, which you can set to the city you are in, and immediately see the time in 23 other cities around the world.

World time watches can be a struggle to read, but this one is a generous 44mm, to enhance readability. The watch is less than 13mm thick and the case is titanium.