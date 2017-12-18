The Geophysic True Second Limited Edition is available exclusively in the Jaeger-LeCoultre online Boutique.
The inspiration for the watch dates back to a legendary chronometer of great created in 1958 for the International Geophysical Year, with its myriad scientific discoveries and explorations.
The epitome of Swiss know-how – and especially the Jaeger-LeCoultre manufacturer’s expertise – this chronometer was given to the first man to lead an expedition to the North Pole, Captain Anderson, in honour of his achievement. Since then, the grande maison has breathed new life into the legend, harnessing its top-calibre watchmaking skills and the refinement of a sober, classic aesthetic to create the Geophysic collection.
Now Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces the Geophysic True Second Limited Edition watch with an ocean blue dial, conjuring up the fathomless depths explored during the International Geophysical Year.
Sunburst patterning on the dial creates a play of light that sets off the alternating brushed and polished finishes of the case. The central cross – reminiscent of location-mapping instruments – is a nod to the historic 1958 Geophysic model. It also prolongs the delicacy of the applique hour-markers.
The watch’s triple-faceted hands and the minute track around the flange are coated in luminescent material, making it easy to tell the time at night.
The Geophysic True Second Limited Edition watch is fitted with the extremely accurate Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 770. It endows the watch with a True Second, a rare complication on an automatic calibre, that beats out the rhythm of every second. Its Gyrolab non-circular balance wheel replicates the Jaeger-LeCoultre anchor symbol.
Very practical for travellers, the jumping hour is set through the crown, without affecting the precision of the minute hand. The oscillating weight of this calibre is made of pink gold, and shaped like an anchor. With its sapphire crystal case-back, this watch offers an elegant view of its movement. Engraved around the perimeter are the words “limited edition – one of 100”. This is a true collector’s timepiece.