The Geophysic True Second Limited Edition is available exclusively in the Jaeger-LeCoultre online Boutique.

The inspiration for the watch dates back to a legendary chronometer of great created in 1958 for the International Geophysical Year, with its myriad scientific discoveries and explorations.

The epitome of Swiss know-how – and especially the Jaeger-LeCoultre manufacturer’s expertise – this chronometer was given to the first man to lead an expedition to the North Pole, Captain Anderson, in honour of his achievement. Since then, the grande maison has breathed new life into the legend, harnessing its top-calibre watchmaking skills and the refinement of a sober, classic aesthetic to create the Geophysic collection.