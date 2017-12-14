After a worldwide search, mentors selected their own protégés after which, each mentor-protégé pair has the freedom to work together in any way they choose for a minimum of six weeks, although they are often in contact for the entire year. Protégé’s each receive a grant of 25 000 Swiss francs in support of a new work to showcase after the mentoring year. Of course, the in-depth time that each young artist spends with the master artist is invaluable to their young careers.

‘The new intake of protégés brings the total number of emerging artists supported by Rolex since the Art’s Initiatives launch in 2002 to 50,’ said Rebecca Irvin, Head of Philanthropology at Rolex. ‘This demonstrates both the scope of the programme in unearthing the world’s best young talent and its geographical diversity. Over the next year, each of the seven protégés will have the invaluable benefit of a personal working relationship with a recognised master in his or her field. By the end of the cycle, they will all have become members of the global family of remarkable artists supported by the Rolex programme.’