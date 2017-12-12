As an older sister myself, I am intrigued by any brother-sister partnerships in business, particularly those successful enough to win awards.

Sadly, with our father’s passing came the closing of his company and any immediate enrolment into a family business - not that my dad’s humble construction company would have seen us accepting multiple awards on-stage in Geneva!

Fate has been a little different for Caroline Scheufele and her brother Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, who co-preside over the watch and jewellery house of Chopard. Together, they both accepted not one but two awards at the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogeries de Geneve, earlier this month. First Chopard won the ‘Aiguille d’Or’ Grand Prix for the L.U.C Full Strike watch and then the Jewellery Watch Prize for their Lotus Blanc jewellery creation. The awards are no doubt a testament not only to Chopard’s watchmaking and jewellery expertise but also to the Scheufele siblings’ vision and passion for excellence.