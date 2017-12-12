As an older sister myself, I am intrigued by any brother-sister partnerships in business, particularly those successful enough to win awards.
Sadly, with our father’s passing came the closing of his company and any immediate enrolment into a family business - not that my dad’s humble construction company would have seen us accepting multiple awards on-stage in Geneva!
Fate has been a little different for Caroline Scheufele and her brother Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, who co-preside over the watch and jewellery house of Chopard. Together, they both accepted not one but two awards at the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogeries de Geneve, earlier this month. First Chopard won the ‘Aiguille d’Or’ Grand Prix for the L.U.C Full Strike watch and then the Jewellery Watch Prize for their Lotus Blanc jewellery creation. The awards are no doubt a testament not only to Chopard’s watchmaking and jewellery expertise but also to the Scheufele siblings’ vision and passion for excellence.
After being presented with the trophy by Geneva’s State Councillor, Pierre Maudet, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele said, ‘I was absolutely not expecting to win the Aiguille d’Or this evening. I am still deeply moved by this surprise result. In 2016, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Chopard Manufacture by launching an exceptional watch: the L.U.C Full Strike. I know that we had created a truly unique model, but I did not anticipate such a great honour.’ He went on to thank his entire family.
It was Caroline Scheufele who came on stage to collect the Jewellery Watch Prize for the Lotus Blanc creation. She made sure to thank her teams, ‘Chopard has achieved worldwide recognition for the quality of its High Jewellery models. I am proud of the work accomplished over the years by my design and creative teams. I wish to express my gratitude to the artisans of the High Jewellery department.”
Many attribute the success of Chopard to the fact that it is a family business – visionary parents with the spirit of true builders, Caroline Scheufele whose creativity has earned Chopard respect as a jeweller, and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele who in the space of 20 years has enabled Chopard to reclaim its horological heritage and its place among the finest watchmakers. What I’d like to really know, is who got to keep the trophies?