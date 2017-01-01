Japan is in the spotlight at the moment and it’s not only because of ex-Nissan chairperson Carlos Ghosn or because there’s a new emperor on the Chrysanthemum Throne. If you’ve been paying attention to international news or travel channels over the past two or three years, you’ll know the people, technology, food, culture and eccentricities of this nation of perfectionists have found regular slots in programming schedules.

This is helped by the fact that Tokyo is due to host over 13 000 of the top performing global athletes for the 2020 Summer Olympics but, for anyone interested in high-performance machines, there are some notable highlights this year. Apart from the long-awaited reveal of the new Toyota Supra MKV in January, there are significant 50th anniversary celebrations for Nissan and Seiko in 2019.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Datsun 240Z (S30). For those less interested in predictable European status symbols, this elegant Yoshihiko Matsuo-designed fastback showed the world Japan, and Datsun/Nissan in particular, could make more than just boxy, economical runabouts. The Z-car had plenty of style, comfort and practicality yet was a performance-driven grand tourer equipped for the 70s – and beyond.