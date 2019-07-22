Design icon? I’m a lover of all forms of design and I don’t think I have one icon. My earliest conscious interaction with design was fashion, and John Galliano’s work moved me immensely. His unconventional storytelling and rebellious and detailed design for Dior and his own label have always been something to look forward to.

Essential beauty potions? I live by Suki Suki’s prickly pear facial oil every morning, and close off the day by applying pure rose water before bed. Argan oil for my curls, and then three litres of water a day. The rest comes with prioritising happiness.

The building everyone should visit before they die? Also a tough question, because spaces impact people differently. If I had to pick a global monument, I’d say the Taj Mahal. I thought seeing it on a postcard would be enough but as I walked towards it, around and inside it, I felt the incredible magic and power of the building and its love story.

Essential gadget? Definitely my iPhone. I’m pretty sure I could live without it but still working on that.

Drink of choice? Water and its counterpart, tequila, of course.

All-time favourite place to eat out? My dream night out would start with the best guacamole in New York City at Casa Mezcal, paired with an Amayan, a signature cocktail there. Then I’d head to dinner at Taberna da Rua das Flores in Lisbon and indulge in everything on the menu. For dessert, I would walk out onto the streets of Florence for an affogato, and after some dancing around the world, I would end the night around 1:30am with two pretzel bun hotdogs at The Power and the Glory in Cape Town — the best in the country.