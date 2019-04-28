Essential lotions and potions: I like to use L’Oréal and Nivea scrubs, and sometimes I make my own scrubs with coconut oil and sugar, or plain yoghurt and sugar.

Perfume: Chanel No 5.

Building everyone should visit before they die: Robben Island. I’d advise visitors to stay for some time alone in one of the cells. It really helps you to gain insight and empathy. The Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill is also worth visiting, for the same reason.

Tech: My laptop, because I’m always working. Every space I’m in is my office.

Drink of choice: Green tea.

Place to eat out: Kream in Pretoria. I usually order salmon or prawns.

Perfectly designed piece of furniture: We have couches at home that we bought from Winston Sahd when we first came to Pretoria. They’re comfortable and firm; you can sleep on them; and, aesthetically, they are timeless.

Currently reading: Steinheist by Rob Rose.

Fave Instagram account: I’m not on Instagram, but I do want to join before I do the Mandela Foundation trek up to Kilimanjaro as part of its Caring for Girls initiative.

Listening to: I play classical music in the morning and the evening to calm my mind.

Book and luxury item to take to a desert island: A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle and my juicer.

Series: I don’t watch series, but I do sometimes watch what my children are watching. When they were small, I got hooked on renting and watching DVD box sets of series like Lost and Prison Break over the weekend. At the end of the weekend, I’d be angry with myself for not having achieved what I needed to. So I decided not to let myself get hooked on any series again!