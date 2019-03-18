Designer Rich Mnisi needs little introduction. He’s a multi-hyphenate force in the local fashion scene whose work is equally loved on the international stage. People adore him because everything he does has a distinct ‘Rich Mnisi-ness’ to it — a vibrant authenticity.

“One day I’ll take photos, and the next day creative direct, and style the following day. It all feeds back into my brand because everything informs how I put together the Rich Mnisi collection,” Mnisi says.

In the whirlwind four years since Mnisi debuted his eponymous label, he’s become one of the most talked-about local designers of his generation — and rightfully so. Mnisi doesn’t only make clothes that people want to wear — clothes that he describes as “extremist yet minimalist” — he also instils real meaning into his work, namely memories of the maternal figures in his family.

“When I started, it was about fitting in. I was just accepting how the industry is run,” he says. “But then I started exploring myself, and I think that honesty is what people gravitated towards. My approach is very honest. And as much as it looks refined and finished and like a thought-out thing, for me, it’s me just exploring myself.”

Developing the brand — which is now synonymous with vibrant prints, crafty layering, pleated skirts, and bright suits — has been a steep learning curve for Mnisi.