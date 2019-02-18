Wonderful design: I love Porky Hefer’s works. But, ultimately, nature is the greatest designer — it could be the structure of a nautilus shell or a tree changing colour in autumn or the ripples in the azure sea off Corsica.

Must-see building: Too many to choose, but Fallingwater by Frank Lloyd Wright, The Glass House by Philip Johnson, Tadao Ando’s work at Naoshima or his Church of the Light.

Tech: My iPhone, my umbilical cord to the world.

Drink of choice: Hendrick’s gin and Fever-Tree tonic water with a thin slice of cucumber.

Top eating spots: The world is such a huge place, and it could be anywhere from the Bennelong Restaurant inside the Sydney Opera House to the grill in the old Four Seasons restaurant space in New York for crab cakes, to chopped chicken salad at the Wolseley in London. Or venison puffs at Hakkasan anywhere, spicy tuna hand rolls at Nobu Milano, arancini at lunch at La Fontelina beach club in Capri, or sundried-tomato bruschetta at El Paradiso in St Moritz.