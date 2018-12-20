Books are my ultimate relaxation, and December is my gap to catch up on the fiction heavy-hitters of late 2018. I’ve got Anne Tyler, Sarah Perry, Pat Barker and a pile of other fierce female authors on my wish-list.

Watch: It’s black, it’s gold, it’s a Tag Heuer Carrera — what’s not to like?

Music: Greta Van Fleet is a real-instrument-playing 2018 answer to Led Zeppelin. I’ve had their From the Fires album on repeat in my car, so fancy their new Anthem of the Peaceful Army (but on vinyl, obvs).

Décor: A pink Anglepoise Original 1227 Mini Table Lamp (available from Newport Lighting), a set of hand-painted VOK plates by Cape Town’s Michael Chandler, and British designer Karen Mabon’s gorgeous and fun cushions, sold online. Hope the latter get here, Mr Postman.

Jewellery: I’d rather like a sweet something from Tinsel Gallery. Say a big, sparkly cocktail ring and perhaps some bold, bespoke earrings. Any takers?

Furniture: Anatomy Design’s Sarah Chair — for hot looks, and well, the name.

Fragrance: I bought a niche Moroccan brand Heritage Berbère scent in Marrakech earlier in the year. Anyone visiting there, I need a refill.