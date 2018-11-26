All-time favourite place to eat? Zinzi — on the Garden Route and connected to Tsala Treetop lodge. My wife and I have had dates there, meals with the kids, family lunches, even a bite with the guys on golf tour. I still remember my first time there, and what I ate: risotto balls for starter with a chilled sauvignon blanc, fillet-steak medallions for mains, and triple-chocolate dessert. Some of these items are no longer on the menu, but I’m trying to convince them to bring them back.

Most-loved clothing item? My colleagues would tease me about this as they say I wear it too often, but I have a Pringle jersey that gets lots of airtime: they know which one it is.

Book on your bedside table? Chaos Monkeys: Mayhem and Mania inside the Silicon Valley money machine. It’s an insider’s perspective on the startup ecosystem in Silicon Valley: how startups raise funds, what happens behind the scenes, and how it all really goes down.

Last knockout meal you had? At Mosaic at the Orient. It’s such a unique setting. Each of the courses that are presented were so clearly thought out, cleverly presented and offer a myriad flavours. Chef Chantel Dartnall does a summer and winter menu, so you can go at least twice a year.

The book, the album, and luxury item you’d take to a desert island? The Lord of the Rings, Foo Fighters Greatest Hits, and an iPad loaded with tons of Netflix movies and series.

Dream dinner party guests? My family, Steven Gerrard, JRR Tolkien, Nelson Mandela, and a great uncle of mine who has passed away: he always had the best stories.

Next must-have item? A Maserati Gran Cabrio S. Will have to save up for that one.

Fridge staple? Chicken nuggets or fish fingers. Parents of toddlers will understand this.

Best gift you received recently? The 2018/19 Liverpool home shirt. I’d been working in Spain and my wife bought it for me as a welcome-home gift.

Inspiring place? Welgevonden in the Waterberg. There is nothing better than a day that starts with a game drive, then breakfast, then a nap, then lunch, then another drive, then dinner … and repeat! I wrote part of my Masters thesis at two different lodges in the reserve.

The event not to miss? Once a year the famous Otter Trail just north of Plettenberg Bay is closed and the hike is turned into one of the world’s greatest running trails. I’ve done it twice and need to make a comeback next year. It covers the most arduous and amazing terrain and demands complete dedication and training. Over 42km you climb about 3,000m and cross four rivers, all the while trying to complete in eight hours what normally takes five days.

Favourite city? New York — it’s a home away from home. Get past all the touristy places in Manhattan, and start exploring the local spots, or Brooklyn and Long Island. We ran the Brooklyn Half marathon last year and its definitely on my list to do the New York Marathon.